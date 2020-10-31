DeVonta Smith passes Jerry Jeudy, Calvin Ridley for 3rd in Alabama history in career receiving yards

With his 53-yard touchdown reception in the final minutes of the first quarter, DeVonta Smith has jumped up to third in school history in career receiving yards, passing former teammate Jerry Jeudy. A 31-yard completion in the next possession moved him past Calvin Ridley for third.

Here is the updated UA career receiving leaders list.

1. Amari Cooper, 3,463

2. DJ Hall, 2,923

3. DeVonta Smith 2,795

4. Calvin Ridley, 2,781

5. Jerry Jeudy, 2,742

6. Julio Jones, 2,653

7. Ozzie Newsome, 2010

Smith may not do it in this game against the Bulldogs, but he is close to making his way up both the career receptions list and the single-season receptions list. These are the lists as they stood before the Mississippi State game.

UA Career Receptions Leaders

1. Amari Cooper, 228

2. Calvin Ridley, 224

3. DJ Hall, 194

4. Julio Jones, 179

5. DeVonta Smith, 163

6. Jerry Jeudy, 159

7. Freddie Milons, 152

UA Single-Season Receptions Leaders

1. Amari Cooper (2014), 124

2. Calvin Ridley (2015), 89

3. Julio Jones (2010), 78

4. Jerry Jeudy (2019), 77

5. Calvin Ridley (2016), 72

T-6. Jerry Jeudy (2018) and DeVonta Smith (2019), 68

8. DJ Hall (2007), 67

9. Freddie Millons (1999), 65

10. Calvin Ridley (2017), 63

DeVonta Smith (2020) 45