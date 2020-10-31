DeVonta Smith ties Amari Cooper school, SEC record with 31 career receiving touchdowns

With his 10-yard touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter, DeVonta Smith tied Amari Cooper's school record of 31 career receiving touchdowns. Smith also entered into a three-way tie for the SEC record with Cooper and Florida's Chris Doering. The score put UA up 34-0 on Mississippi State.

The touchdown also enters him into a 19-way tie for 69th in FBS history. The NCAA record of 60 is out of Smith's reach, but he needs just six more touchdowns to enter the top 25 in FBS history.

The touchdown also helped Smith reach the top 10 in UA history for single-season receiving touchdowns for the second time in his career. His 2019 season is already ranked tied for second in school history.

1. Amari Cooper (2014), 16

T-2. Jerry Jeudy (2018) and DeVonta Smith (2019), 14

T-4. Amari Cooper (2013) and Henry Ruggs III (2018), 11

T-6: Al Lary (1950) and Jerry Jeudy (2019), 10

8. Denis Homan (1967), 9

T-9. Al Bell (1985), ArDarius Stewart (2016) and DeVonta Smith (2020), 8.