Grading the Crimson Tide: Alabama football dominates Mississippi State, 41-0

Alabama is going into its open week after its most impressive performance of the season.

Here’s how we graded the Crimson Tide’s performance in its 41-0 win over Mississippi State on Saturday night.

Offense: A-

A two-man show of Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith was enough to overwhelm what had been an impressive Mississippi State defense to date.

Defense: A+

Arguably the unit’s best performance of the season, when combining the statistical output with the schematic challenges. STAT.

Special teams: A

Also UA’s best showing of the season, with a few productive returns from Slade Bolden, continued perfection from Will Reichard and even some quality punting from Charlie Scott.

Coaching: A+

UA defensive coordinator Pete Golding and the defensive staff took the notes from previous success against Leach’s system and applied it well in a week’s time. The offense continued to exploit any weakness it was presented.

Overall: A

The Bulldogs are not the team UA should judge its true quality against, but a performance like this does say something for its national championship aspirations.

