Alabama football running back Trey Sanders in stable condition after car accident

Alabama football redshirt freshman running back Trey Sanders was in a car accident Friday morning as UA players go home for the open weekend. UA coach Nick Saban sent a statement Friday afternoon saying Sanders is in stable condition with "non-life threatening injuries."

"We are in direct contact with his family and the physicians that are treating him as we continue to gather more information," his statement said.

Sanders has been UA's No. 3 running back with 30 carries for 134 yards. Twelve of those carries came in UA's last game against Mississippi State, when No. 2 back Brian Robinson Jr. missed time with a minor injury. Sanders did not play as a true freshman after a season-ending foot injury.

UA does not play this weekend before going to LSU next weekend.

Reach Brett Hudson at 205-722-0196 or bhudson@tuscaloosanews.com or via Twitter, @Brett_Hudson