Alabama football jumps to No. 1 in Amway Coaches Poll, AP Poll after Clemson loss to Notre Dame

Alabama is once again the No. 1 football team in the nation, and got there through no recent action of its own.

While UA was on its open week before traveling to LSU, Clemson lost to Notre Dame 47-40 in double overtime on Saturday, which moved the Tigers down from No. 1 to No. 4 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Last week, Clemson received 43 first-place votes from the coaches, compared to 17 for Alabama and two for Ohio State; this week, UA received 55 first-place votes while the rest went to Notre Dame (four) and Ohio State (three).

Alabama made the same jump in the Associated Press poll later on Sunday, taking 59 of the available 62 first-place votes.

It continues UA's streak of being ranked No. 1 for at least one week in every season since 2008.

