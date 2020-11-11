SEC Power Rankings: After Week 7 it's too early to call the race, but it's getting close

Cecil Hurt

Nobody is calling anything yet, but the handwriting is on the electronic wall.

The two division races in the SEC aren’t technically over, although America has had enough of that business in the past week. Alabama and Florida simply have to take care of business and they have a clear path to Atlanta. The one thing that isn’t clear is how 14 teams will navigate the coronavirus.

1. Alabama (6-0)

Alabama coach Nick Saban never talks about revenge as a motivation, but rest assured that Crimson Tide players remember LSU dancing in Tuscaloosa last year. Lookslike he might have to remember it for another year.

2. Florida (4-1)

A win over Georgia is exactly what Dan Mullen needed to endear himself to Gator fans, and there’s more left on the table.

3. Texas A&M (5-1)

The Aggies are still under the radar, but a decent argument can be made that they are actually the second-best team in the SEC.

4. Georgia (4-2)

Let’s be honest, Georgia’s expectations this season were more than “a nice bowl game,” but they just didn’t have the playmakers in the two games that defined a season.

5. Auburn (4-2)

Another off week, this one because of COVID, should make AU healthy (and scary) down the stretch.

6. Arkansas (3-3)

The Razorbacks aren’t in a bad spot to sneak up on Florida, but the Hogs will probably not have their head coach with them.

7. Missouri (2-3)

At this point it’s hard to keep straight whether Missouri is having a good year or a bad year.

8. LSU (2-3)

There is no such ambiguity about LSU. It’s having a bad year. Alabama could have made it a lot worse if these teams had played this week as scheduled.

9. Ole Miss (2-4)

At this point in the rankings, Ole Miss gets bonus “Fun To Watch” points because nobody behind them is even slightly entertaining.

10. Tennessee (2-4)

The Vols are on a four-game losing streak and have looked progressively worse in each of the four.

11. Kentucky (2-4)

Kentucky should win against Vanderbilt but it’s not 100 percent certain, which sums up UK at this point.

12. Mississippi State (2-4)

Mike Leach got a win and was still grumbling about the fans in Cowbell Nation, so it’s still looking like a long Year One.

13. South Carolina (2-4)

The Gamecocks’ win over Auburn might turn out to be the SEC’s strangest result of 2020. In the two games since, SC has been outscored 100-27

14. Vanderbilt (0-5)

It wasn’t effort that cost the Commodores in Starkville, but there simply isn’t enough Vandy margin for error to survive five turnovers

