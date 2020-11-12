Report: Alabama football's Traeshon Holden with Koy Moore in Baton Rouge police encounter

Alabama freshman wide receiver Traeshon Holden was with LSU freshman receiver Koy Moore during his controversial encounter with Baton Rouge police, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

In his tweet about the incident, Moore said officers harassed him with weapons drawn, searching him for a weapon and/or drugs that he did not have. Moore did not mention Holden's presence.

Neither Moore nor Holden was arrested or charged with a crime.

According to Dellenger's report, Holden and Moore knew each other from high school and played on the same summer travel team.

Moore was a four-star receiver from Archbishop Rummel in Metairie, Louisiana, and Holden was a four-star receiver from Narbonne High School in Kissimmee, Florida.

Holden has played in one game in 2020, against Tennessee, and has not recorded a catch yet.

