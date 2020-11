After two regular season weekends away, No. 1 Alabama is finally returning to the football field, and doing so against one of the best defenses in the SEC.

Here are live updates from the Crimson Tide's game against Kentucky in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

TV INFO:How to watch No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide football vs. Kentucky on TV, live stream

MOBILE USERS: Click here if you cannot see the live updates below