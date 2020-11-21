Alabama football without several depth players for Kentucky game

In pregame warmups before Saturday's game against Kentucky, Alabama had all of its starters present, but was without several notable backups in a game that UA is favored in by more than 30 points.

The following players were absent: offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt and Pierce Quick, defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham and Stephon Wynn Jr., linebackers Shane Lee and King Mwikuta and defensive back Kristian Story.

Dalcourt is one of UA's backup centers, alongside Chris Owens, and Quick is an option at both guard and tackle. Owens is typically a player who can go to both tackle and center, based on what the team needs, but with Dalcourt absent, Owens seems locked into the second-team center role. Starting guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. snapped some in pregame warmups, making him an option.

In Quick's absence, Tommy Brown becomes an increasingly important backup, as does Amari Kight.

Latham and Wynn are low on UA's depth chart, so they were only likely to play if the game gets out of hand quickly. LaBryan Ray's return gives UA a boost to its depth; if UA needs a defensive lineman in Latham's place in the interior, fellow freshman Tim Smith will be a leading candidate.

Lee and Mwikuta have not seen much action in 2020. Ale Kaho, Joshua McMillon and Jaylen Moody have all played above Lee at inside linebacker this year, while UA's top four outside linebackers of Will Anderson Jr., Ben Davis, Christopher Allen and Drew Sanders have left little room for Mwikuta to appear.

Story has not played in 2020.

This story will be updated.

