Iron Bowl: 3 things to know going into Alabama football's home finale against Auburn

Alabama football is playing its final home game of the season and it's against rival Auburn.

Here are three things to know going into another Iron Bowl in Bryant-Denny Stadium:

Receiving threats

This game will feature two of the top six receivers in the SEC: Alabama’s DeVonta Smith is second in the SEC with 903 yards and Auburn’s Seth Williams is sixth with 563.

Both have had success in previous Iron Bowls. Williams, a Paul W. Bryant High grad, had three catches for 66 yards in last year’s game, and Smith had five catches for 80 yards. This is Smith’s first game as the SEC’s record-holder for career receiving touchdowns after breaking the record with the first of two touchdowns against Kentucky.

Williams has been productive — at least 70 yards in five of Auburn’s seven games — but has not found the end zone much lately, with just one touchdown since Auburn’s opener against Kentucky, when he scored twice.

Mac Jones nearing records

With at least two regular-season games, a likely SEC Championship Game appearance and at least one postseason game left, Mac Jones is nearing the top 10 in UA history in single-season passing yards and on pace to crack the top five.

Jones has thrown for 2,426 yards, which is 208 shy of AJ McCarron’s 2011 season that ranks 10th in school history. If he maintained his average of 346 yards, he would also pass John Parker Wilson’s 2006 season for ninth and stop 8 yards shy of Jalen Hurts’ 2016 season for eighth.

Holding that average over four games would bring him to second in school history and 154 yards shy of Tua Tagovailoa’s school record. UA could add to that game total by getting the LSU game rescheduled or making it to the national championship game.

Jones’ 18 passing touchdowns are tied for ninth in school history for a single season. Two more would tie him for eighth (Greg McElroy, 2010) and three more would tie him for seventh (Jake Coker, 2015).

Kicker’s duel

Kicking failures have been pivotal in recent Iron Bowls, primarily in Alabama losses in 2013 and 2019. This year, the Iron Bowl participants bring the two best kickers in the SEC to the game.

Alabama’s Will Reichard is the only SEC kicker yet to miss a field goal, making all eight attempts. Auburn’s Anders Carlson has made 11 of his 12 attempts.

Carlson made a 50-yarder against Tennessee last week. Reichard’s 52-yarder against Georgia was the first Alabama field goal of 50 yards or more since 2015.

