Iron Bowl report card: Grading Alabama football's victory over Auburn

Five passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and two interceptions created a complete performance for the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in its final game in Bryant-Denny Stadium this season.

Here’s how we graded Alabama’s performance against No. 19 Auburn in the Iron Bowl:

Offense: A

A slow start on the ground was more than remedied through the air, as Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith and John Metchie III all had big days. Najee Harris ultimately added 96 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Defense: A-

It bent, but it didn’t break until the game was well in hand. Two interceptions, eight tackles for a loss and three sacks went a long way in that pursuit.

Special teams: A

Charlie Scott continues to be an improvement at punter, Will Reichard continues to be perfect at placekicker and DeVonta Smith continues to look more comfortable as a punt returner.

Coaching: A

Steve Sarkisian was curiously cautious at the end of the first half, but otherwise maintained the machine well in Nick Saban’s place. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding continued the defense’s resurgence.

Overall: A

A 23-point spread is atypically large for this rivalry, and Alabama had no problem covering it. In doing so, it continues having no problem marching to the SEC Championship Game and beyond.

