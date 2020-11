Mac Jones cracks top 10 in Alabama football history in single-season passing yards

After 302 yards against Auburn, Mac Jones is in the top 10 in school history in single-season passing yards.

Here are Alabama's single-season passing leaders.

1. Tua Tagovailoa (2018), 3,966

2. Blake Sims (2014), 3,487

3. Jake Coker (2015), 3,110

4. AJ McCarron (2013), 3,063

5. Greg McElroy (2010), 2,987

6. AJ McCarron (2012), 2,933

7. John Parker Wilson (2007), 2,846

8. Jalen Hurts (2016), 2,780

9. Mac Jones (2020) 2,728

10. John Parker Wilson (2006), 2,707

