Mac Jones moving up Alabama football single-season passing touchdowns list

Five passing touchdowns for Mac Jones in the Iron Bowl boosted him up several spots in Alabama's list of single-season passing touchdowns leaders. Here are those leaders.

1. Tua Tagovailoa (2018), 43

2. Tua Tagovailia (2019), 33

3. AJ McCarron (2012), 30

T-4. Blake Sims (2014) and AJ McCarron (2013), 28

T-6. Jalen Hurts (2016) and Mac Jones (2020), 23

8. Jake Coker (2015), 21

9. Greg McElroy (2010), 20

10. John Parker Wilson (2007), 18

