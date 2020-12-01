Alabama remains No. 1, SEC remains prominent in second College Football Playoff rankings of 2020

No changes at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings left Alabama at No. 1 and three SEC teams in the top six and four in the top 10 in the second weekly release Tuesday.

Alabama was joined in the current playoff field by the same teams it was last week, in the same order: No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State.

Texas A&M and Florida remained in their positions at Nos. 5 and 6; Georgia completed the SEC representation in the top 10 by coming in at No. 8.

Cincinnati remains atop the Group of Five teams at No. 7. No. 18 Coastal Carolina, No. 21 Marshall and No. 24 Tulsa all remained in the top 25, joined by a new Group of Five representative at No. 25: Louisiana-Lafayette.

There was no movement in the top seven. Georgia moved up one spot from No. 9 to No. 8 primarily because Northwestern dropped after its loss to Michigan State.

College Football Playoff rankings

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. Georgia

9. Iowa State

10. Miami

11. Oklahoma

12. Indiana

13. BYU

14. Northwestern

15. Oklahoma State

16. Wisconsin

17. North Carolina

18. Coastal Carolina

19. Iowa

20. USC

21. Marshall

22. Washington

23. Oregon

24. Tulsa

25. Louisiana-Lafayette

