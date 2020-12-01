Alabama remains No. 1, SEC remains prominent in second College Football Playoff rankings of 2020
No changes at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings left Alabama at No. 1 and three SEC teams in the top six and four in the top 10 in the second weekly release Tuesday.
Alabama was joined in the current playoff field by the same teams it was last week, in the same order: No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State.
Texas A&M and Florida remained in their positions at Nos. 5 and 6; Georgia completed the SEC representation in the top 10 by coming in at No. 8.
Cincinnati remains atop the Group of Five teams at No. 7. No. 18 Coastal Carolina, No. 21 Marshall and No. 24 Tulsa all remained in the top 25, joined by a new Group of Five representative at No. 25: Louisiana-Lafayette.
There was no movement in the top seven. Georgia moved up one spot from No. 9 to No. 8 primarily because Northwestern dropped after its loss to Michigan State.
College Football Playoff rankings
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. Georgia
9. Iowa State
10. Miami
11. Oklahoma
12. Indiana
13. BYU
14. Northwestern
15. Oklahoma State
16. Wisconsin
17. North Carolina
18. Coastal Carolina
19. Iowa
20. USC
21. Marshall
22. Washington
23. Oregon
24. Tulsa
25. Louisiana-Lafayette
Reach Brett Hudson at 205-722-0196 or bhudson@tuscaloosanews.com or via Twitter, @Brett_Hudson