Nick Saban clears COVID-19 protocol, will return for Alabama football game against LSU

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has cleared the SEC protocol and will return to the sidelines for Saturday's game against LSU, he confirmed on his weekly radio show Thursday evening.

"Yeah, I'll be there," Saban said. "I think my time is up, so I'm ready to get back in the swing of things.

"I'm cleared tomorrow to travel with the team."

Saban's positive test came on Nov. 25 while he had mild symptoms, which he later described as a light runny nose. The presence of symptoms forced him into a 10-day isolation via SEC protocol. To clear the protocol and return to in-person activity, Saban had to experience symptom regression at least within 24 hours of the end of the isolation period, if not before, and clear medical screening.

More:Alabama football fans offer support after coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

On the radio show, Saban described a fever and other symptoms. Saban said he received an IV and a plasma treatment on Nov. 25.

"Whatever was in this plasma deal, it knocked it all out in one day," Saban said.

His time in isolation forced him to miss being on the sidelines for the Iron Bowl, when Saban said he felt, "helpless."

Reach Brett Hudson at 205-722-0196 or bhudson@tuscaloosanews.com or via Twitter, @Brett_Hudson