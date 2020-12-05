Alabama-LSU report card: Grading the top-ranked Crimson Tide's one-sided victory over LSU

Neither Alabama nor LSU are the same as they were when they played each other in the showdown of the 2019 regular season. The top-ranked Crimson Tide has improved, the Tigers have regressed, so drastically in both directions that UA could occupy Tiger Stadium and win 55-17.

Here’s how Alabama’s performance against the Tigers graded out:

Offense: A+

Alabama did nothing but score touchdowns and kneel in the first half on its way to a program-high scoring total against the Tigers. The Crimson Tide didn't pile it on in the second half, but overwhelmed LSU nonetheless.

Defense: A

The 43-yard touchdown pass and the 53-yard touchdown run accounted for 34.5% of LSU’s 278 yards in the first three quarters. Put a different way: Alabama defended almost all of LSU’s plays well.

Special teams: A

Kicker Will Reichard remains perfect, and he’s more or less the only gradable player since no other specialists had much opportunity: unless you count the snapper and holder on extra points.

Coaching: A-

LSU clearly had some offensive elements that UA was not prepared for, but those were short-lived. They were also all LSU had to offer. Alabama came ready to play.

Overall: A

It was absolutely a domination worthy of an A+. LSU’s capability, or lack thereof, prevents an A+.

