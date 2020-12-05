Alabama-LSU report card: Grading the top-ranked Crimson Tide's one-sided victory over LSU

Brett Hudson
Tide Sports

Neither Alabama nor LSU are the same as they were when they played each other in the showdown of the 2019 regular season. The top-ranked Crimson Tide has improved, the Tigers have regressed, so drastically in both directions that UA could occupy Tiger Stadium and win 55-17.

Here’s how Alabama’s performance against the Tigers graded out:

Offense: A+

Alabama did nothing but score touchdowns and kneel in the first half on its way to a program-high scoring total against the Tigers. The Crimson Tide didn't pile it on in the second half, but overwhelmed LSU nonetheless.

Defense: A

The 43-yard touchdown pass and the 53-yard touchdown run accounted for 34.5% of LSU’s 278 yards in the first three quarters. Put a different way: Alabama defended almost all of LSU’s plays well. 

Special teams: A

Kicker Will Reichard remains perfect, and he’s more or less the only gradable player since no other specialists had much opportunity: unless you count the snapper and holder on extra points.

Dec 5, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban against the LSU Tigers during the second quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Coaching: A-

LSU clearly had some offensive elements that UA was not prepared for, but those were short-lived. They were also all LSU had to offer. Alabama came ready to play.

Overall: A

It was absolutely a domination worthy of an A+. LSU’s capability, or lack thereof, prevents an A+.

Reach Brett Hudson at 205-722-0196 or bhudson@tuscaloosanews.com or via Twitter, @Brett_Hudson