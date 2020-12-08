No. 1 Alabama, SEC remain atop the College Football Playoff rankings

Brett Hudson

Through three weeks of College Football Playoff rankings, the SEC claims No. 1, three of the top six spots and four of the top nine.

No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 6 Florida and No. 9 Georgia all remained in the top 10, but this week they were joined by another SEC team in the rankings. Missouri made it at No. 25, bringing an SEC team into the final spots of the rankings; Auburn was at No. 22 two weeks ago but fell out of the rankings after the Iron Bowl loss.

Georgia dropped a spot in the rankings from No. 8 to No. 9 as Iowa State jumped from ninth to seventh. The Cyclones beat West Virginia 42-6 last week and own a win over an improving Oklahoma team, now up to No. 11 in the rankings.

The rest of the top of the rankings was also unchanged: No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Cincinnati, currently the top ranked among Group of 5 teams.

BYU's loss to Coastal Carolina dropped the Cougars from No. 13 to No. 18, meaning the Chanticleers are now the closest to Cincinnati's perch at No. 13.

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Iowa State

8. Cincinnati

9. Georgia

10. Miami

11. Oklahoma

12. Indiana

13. Coastal Carolina

14. Northwestern

15. USC

16. Iowa

17. North Carolina

18. BYU

19. Louisiana-Lafayette

20. Texas

21. Colorado

22. Oklahoma State

23. NC State

24. Tulsa

25. Missouri

