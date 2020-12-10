Eli Gold tests positive for COVID-19, will not call Alabama football game vs. Arkansas

Alabama radio broadcaster Eli Gold, the voice of Alabama football for decades, will not call UA's game against Arkansas on Saturday. He and his wife both tested positive for COVID-19, preventing him from traveling with the team to Fayetteville.

Gold confirmed his status on the weekly radio show with coach Nick Saban on Thursday evening.

Gold started broadcasting Alabama football games in 1988. He's currently joined by John Parker Wilson as the color analyst and Rashad Johnson as the sideline reporter.

