Starting offensive lineman Evan Neal not with Alabama football for game at Arkansas

No. 1 Alabama football starting right tackle Evan Neal was not with the offensive linemen in pregame warmups and will not play in Saturday's game against Arkansas.

A reason for his absence has not been given, but he did not suffer an apparent injury in last week's game against LSU.

Alabama has backup offensive lineman Chris Owens, who primarily plays center but has the positional flexibility to play tackle; he is listed as the backup left tackle. Kendall Randolph and Javion Cohen are listed as backups at right tackle behind Neal.

Three things to know:What to watch for as the Arkansas Razorbacks go into Alabama game

Reach Brett Hudson at 205-722-0196 or bhudson@tuscaloosanews.com or via Twitter, @Brett_Hudson