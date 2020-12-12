Grading Alabama football's performance in its 52-3 road win over Arkansas

Alabama traveled to Arkansas as 32-point favorites and took a 35-point lead at halftime, coasting to a 52-3 win over the Razorbacks.

Here’s how we graded the Crimson Tide’s performance in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Offense: A-

An underwhelming start — 41 yards on its first 14 plays — was quickly remedied by touchdowns on its next five possessions that put the game away. Alabama also did it without huge performances from either DeVonta Smith or Najee Harris.

Defense: A+

The Crimson Tide forced three turnovers while stifling a tricky offense to fewer than 150 yards for nearly the entire game. A season-high eight sacks, two each from Christian Barmore and Will Anderson Jr., played a big role.

Special teams: A+

A game with a 45-yard field goal and a punt return touchdown probably goes down as Alabama’s best special teams outing of the season.

Coaching: A

The Crimson Tide smoothly navigated life without starting tackle Evan Neal and losing starting inside linebacker Christian Harris in the first possession of the game.

Overall: A

In a season of complete beatings, this may have been the most complete, rivaled only by the 63-3 win over Kentucky.

