Alabama stays No. 1, Florida falls to 7 in College Football Playoff rankings
No. 1 Alabama and No. 5 Texas A&M held their spots in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings of 2020, but Florida's 37-34 loss to LSU dropped the Gators to No. 7.
Georgia remained at No. 8. The Bulldogs stayed there after a 49-14 win over Missouri, which knocked the Tigers out of their previous No. 25 ranking. Colorado took their place.
Even with Florida's descent, the SEC still claimed four of the top eight teams in the rankings and two of the top five.
The top four have stayed the same since the beginning of the CFP's rankings: No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State. The Fighting Irish play Clemson in the ACC Championship Game this week.
Elsewhere, Oklahoma is new to the top 10 after Miami dropped from No. 10 to No. 18 after a 62-26 home loss to North Carolina.
Cincinnati remains the leader among Group of Five teams at No. 9. Coastal Carolina moved up one spot to No. 12, largely because of Miami's descent, with BYU next at No. 17.
College Football Playoff rankings
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Texas A&M
6. Iowa State
7. Florida
8. Georgia
9. Cincinnati
10. Oklahoma
11. Indiana
12. Coastal Carolina
13. USC
14. Northwestern
15. North Carolina
16. Iowa
17. BYU
18. Miami
19. Louisiana-Lafayette
20. Texas
21. Oklahoma State
22. NC State
23. Tulsa
24. San Jose State
25. Colorado
