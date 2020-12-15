Alabama stays No. 1, Florida falls to 7 in College Football Playoff rankings

No. 1 Alabama and No. 5 Texas A&M held their spots in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings of 2020, but Florida's 37-34 loss to LSU dropped the Gators to No. 7.

Georgia remained at No. 8. The Bulldogs stayed there after a 49-14 win over Missouri, which knocked the Tigers out of their previous No. 25 ranking. Colorado took their place.

Even with Florida's descent, the SEC still claimed four of the top eight teams in the rankings and two of the top five.

The top four have stayed the same since the beginning of the CFP's rankings: No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State. The Fighting Irish play Clemson in the ACC Championship Game this week.

Elsewhere, Oklahoma is new to the top 10 after Miami dropped from No. 10 to No. 18 after a 62-26 home loss to North Carolina.

Cincinnati remains the leader among Group of Five teams at No. 9. Coastal Carolina moved up one spot to No. 12, largely because of Miami's descent, with BYU next at No. 17.

College Football Playoff rankings

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Iowa State

7. Florida

8. Georgia

9. Cincinnati

10. Oklahoma

11. Indiana

12. Coastal Carolina

13. USC

14. Northwestern

15. North Carolina

16. Iowa

17. BYU

18. Miami

19. Louisiana-Lafayette

20. Texas

21. Oklahoma State

22. NC State

23. Tulsa

24. San Jose State

25. Colorado

