Alabama football flips Keanu Koht from LSU on signing day

Alabama flipped four-star edge defender Keanu Koht from LSU on Wednesday, adding some drama to what is expected to be a ho-hum early signing period for the Crimson Tide.

Koht, from Vero Beach, Florida, is a top 200 prospect and top 30 prospect in the state of Florida, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

Koht joins a class that already boasts Dallas Turner, a top 10 prospect regardless of position who projects as an edge defender, in addition to Prattville outside linebacker Ian Jackson.

Koht is the third flipped recruit in UA's 2021 class, joining quarterback Jalen Milroe (previously a Texas commit) and cornerback Devonta Smith (previously an Ohio State commit).

