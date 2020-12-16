Live updates: Alabama football signing day as Nick Saban has No. 1 2021 recruiting class

Alabama football enters Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, with the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation in the 247 Sports Composite and expects an overwhelming majority of that class to sign its paperwork on Wednesday.

Here are capsules on each Alabama signee, updated as the paperwork becomes official.

OL James Brockermeyer

All Saints Episcopal (Fort Worth, Texas)

247 Composite: 4-star, No. 1 center

Commit date: July 17

Twitter handle: @J_Brockermeyer

The final word: He is a little small, listed on 247Sports as 273 pounds, but Gabe Brooks said Brockermeyer has a “fairly lean build and wears his weight well, owns enough frame space to add needed bulk.”

OL Tommy Brockermeyer

All Saints Episcopal (Fort Worth, Texas)

247 Composite: 5-star, No. 2 offensive tackle

Commit date: July 17

Twitter handle: @TBrockermeyer

The final word: In some impressive showings by Brockermeyer at camps in between his sophomore and junior seasons, 247Sports’ Charles Power saw “a nasty disposition as a run blocker and dominates typically overmatched defensive linemen.”

WR Jacorey Brooks

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

247 Composite: 5-star, No. 2 wide receiver

Commit date: May 8

Twitter handle: @c7_brooks

The final word: 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins pointed to concerns in opening-burst speed, but ultimately concluded, “Should develop into a multi-year starter at the Power 5 level and has the chance to see meaningful snaps early on in his career given his size.”

LB Deontae Lawson

Mobile Christian

247 Composite: 4-star, No. 3 inside linebacker

Commit date: Dec. 27, 2019

Twitter handle: @deontae_8

The final word: For all of his exploits as an inside and outside linebacker in college, Lawson also showed 247Sports’ Charles Power “athleticism as a direct snap quarterback on offense.”

QB Jalen Milroe

Tompkins (Katy, Texas)

247 Composite: 4-star, No. 4 dual-threat quarterback

Commit date: Aug. 17

Twitter handle: @JalenMilroe

The final word: According to Gabe Brooks of 247Sports, this is not a run-first quarterback. “True dual-threat with necessary tools as a passer and runner.”

TE Robbie Ouzts

Rock Hill, S.C.

247 Composite: 3-star, No. 29 tight end

Commit date: Sept. 8

Twitter handle: @robbie_ouzts

The final word: Rock Hill used Ouzts in the backfield, as an H-Back, an inline tight end and a receiver, giving him a background of positional flexibility that could prove useful for UA.

CB Devonta Smith

La Salle (Cincinnati)

247 Composite: 4-star, No. 25 cornerback

Commit date: June 29

Twitter handle: @Prince_Tay_

The final word: Stood out for his track speed early in his high school career, then developed safety size to go with it. Many project him to play corner at UA, but Smith has said he could see himself fitting at safety, as well.

