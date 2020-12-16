Alabama football loads up on line of scrimmage, keeps No. 1 class on early signing day

Alabama football made recruiting history before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

For the first time in the Nick Saban era, UA signed three of the top 10 offensive linemen in the nation in one recruiting class: No. 1 JC Latham, No. 2 Tommy Brockermeyer and No. 10 Terrence Ferguson. The addition of Tommy Brockermeyer’s twin brother James, the top center in the country, and a cast of defensive linemen gave UA a strong grasp of its future in the trenches as the early signing period began.

The additions along the offensive line were vital given UA’s current roster setup. While seniors have the option to come back for 2021, UA has three senior offensive line starters — Landon Dickerson, Alex Leatherwood and Deonte Brown — with reasonable expectations of being drafted, making them less likely than others to return for a second senior season.

There is a path to early playing time if any can stand out in their first preseason at UA, given Chris Owens is listed as backup at center and left tackl, and was used as the backup right tackle when Evan Neal could not play against Arkansas. Alabama has other options — Tommy Brown, Pierce Quick and Darrian Dalcourt all arrived at UA as four-star signees, and Javion Cohen is a four-star freshman this season — but the freshmen will have every opportunity to earn spots on the two-deep depth chart.

On the defensive line, Alabama added a top 100 prospect in Monkell Goodwine and two developmental in-state prospects, Tim Keenan and Anquin Barnes, three-star defensive tackles from Birmingham and Montgomery, respectively. The top defensive line prospect in the class, five-star Damon Payne of Michigan, was scheduled to sign at 4 p.m.

The defensive line prospects were flanked by the addition a five-star Dallas Turner, the No. 8 prospect in the class, projected as an outside linebacker, and the late addition off previous LSU commit Keanu Koht, who flipped on Wednesday. Koht is a four-star projected outside linebacker from Vero Beach, Florida.

Otherwise, UA spent the early part of Wednesday confirming commitments it has already secured, with little drama in terms of uncommitted prospects or flips in either direction. Cornerback Ga’Quincy McKinstry and wide receiver Jacorey Brooks joined Turner, Latham and Tommy Brockermeyer as top 50 prospects signed by 4 p.m.

Deontae Lawson, a four-star linebacker from Mobile, joined McKinstry, Keenan and Barnes as in-state prospects signed by 4 p.m.

