Jojo Earle is second player to flip from LSU to Alabama football on early signing day

Alabama football has flipped a commitment from LSU for the second time on Wednesday, this time a top 50 prospect in wide receiver Jojo Earle from Aledo, Texas.

Earle committed to LSU on April 23 but signed with UA on Wednesday afternoon. Edge defender Keanu Koht, a top 200 prospect from Vero Beach, Florida, did the same thing Wednesday morning.

Earle joins what was already a stacked recruiting class at wide receiver for UA, which now boasts four of the top 10 wide receiver prospects in the class: No. 2 Jacorey Brooks, No. 5 Earle, No. 7 Agiye Hall and No. 10 Christian Leary.

Adding Earle means Alabama has signed six of the top 50 prospects in the 247Sports Composite, a number that could increase if defensive lineman Damon Payne follows up on his commitment and signs with UA. He was scheduled to sign at 4 p.m.

The flip is particularly costly for LSU, which is losing its lone wide receiver that made the top 50 overall prospects. LSU claims two top 100 prospects at receiver, Deion Smith and Chris Hilton, but both are rated below all four of UA's wide receiver signees.

This is the second consecutive year UA has flipped a top prospect from Aledo, after flipping running back Jase McClellan during the December signing period last season. McClellan had been committed to Oklahoma for two years before signing with UA.

