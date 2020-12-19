Report card: Grading the Tide in the SEC Championship Game win over Florida

Florida tested Alabama better than any opponent in its 10-game regular season, but not enough to topple the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game. Alabama won the league title with a 52-46 win over the Gators.

Here’s how we graded Alabama’s performance in the SEC Championship Game.

Offense: A

A lull to start the third quarter was its only flaw, keeping it from an A+. Six-hundred yard games are not supposed to look that effortless.

Defense: C+

Certain levels of offensive success are to be expected when facing an offense of this caliber, and that was certainly the case on Saturday. In some ways, Florida’s success was more than that.

Special teams: A+

The Crimson Tide was good in all facets of special teams, despite the kickoff returner carousel continuing and landing on tight end Jahleel Billingsley this week.

Coaching: B

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian kept his nerve in a shootout and flashed new tricks; defensive coordinator Pete Golding struggled to keep up with the same from Florida coach Dan Mullen.

Overall: B+

It was not the dominance Alabama had grown accustomed to over its last six games, but this was not a comparable opponent to those closing weeks.

