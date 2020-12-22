DeVonta Smith, Patrick Surtain, Nick Saban sweep SEC awards by coaches

Alabama claimed the SEC Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Coach of the Year awards Tuesday, as voted on by the league's coaches.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith was the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, cornerback Patrick Surtain II was the Defensive Player of the Year and Nick Saban was the Coach of the Year. Offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson shared the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

Smith was one of six UA players named first team for offense, joining Leatherwood, Dickerson, guard Deonte Brown, quarterback Mac Jones and running back Najee Harris. Jones was also the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year. No UA offensive players made the second team.

Surtain was joined by inside linebacker Dylan Moses and defensive lineman Christian Barmore on the All-SEC first team defense, while outside linebacker Christopher Allen and defensive back Malachi Moore made the second team. Jaylen Waddle was the second-team return specialist.

Moore was also on the SEC All-Freshman team, joined there by outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and offensive lineman Javion Cohen.

Reach Brett Hudson at 205-722-0196 or bhudson@tuscaloosanews.com or via Twitter, @Brett_Hudson