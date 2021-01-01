Alabama football looks to advance to national championship game vs. Notre Dame: Live updates, scores, observations

No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame are one win away from the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and need to go through one another to get there. They meet in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in what would have been at the Rose Bowl if not for a COVID-19-related relocation of the game.

Here are live updates from another meeting between the Crimson Tide and the Fighting Irish, the eighth time they have met.