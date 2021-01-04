Alabama football awards tracker: Mac Jones wins Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award

Alabama's historic 2020 season has already earned it an SEC championship and may end with another national championship. Many of its players will reap individual awards as they go.

Here are the individual accolades won by UA's players:

QB Mac Jones

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Trophy Winner. He is just the third UA quarterback to win the award, given to the nation's best upperclassman quarterback, after Jay Barker (1994) and AJ McCarron (2013).

First-team All-American: Associated Press, Sporting News, The Athletic

First-team All-SEC: Coaches, Associated Press

RB Najee Harris

First-team All-American: Associated Press, Sporting News

Second-team All-American: The Athletic

First-team All-SEC: Coaches, Associated Press

WR DeVonta Smith

Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year

SEC Offensive Player of the Year, coaches and Associated Press

First-team All-American: Associated Press, Sporting News, The Athletic

First-team All-SEC: Coaches, Associated Press

WR Jaylen Waddle

Second-Team All-SEC: Coaches (as return specialist),

OL Alex Leatherwood

SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy. Shared with Landon Dickerson.

First-team All-American: Associated Press, Sporting News, The Athletic

First-team All-SEC: Coaches, Associated Press

OL Deonte Brown

First-team All-SEC: Coaches

Second-team All-SEC: Associated Press

OL Javion Cohen

Freshman All-SEC: Coaches

C Landon Dickerson

SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy. Shared with Alex Leatherwood.

First-team All-American: Associated Press, Sporting News

Second-team All-American: The Athletic

First-team All-SEC: Coaches, Associated Press

DL Christian Barmore

Third-team All-American: Associated Press

First-team All-SEC: Coaches, Associated Press

LB Dylan Moses

Third-team All-American: Associated Press

First-team All-SEC: Coaches,

LB Christopher Allen

Second-team All-SEC: Coaches

LB Will Anderson Jr.

Second-team All-SEC: Associated Press

Freshman All-SEC: Coaches

CB Patrick Surtain II

SEC Defensive Player of the Year, coaches and Associated Press

First-team All-American: Associated Press, Sporting News, The Athletic

First-team All-SEC: Coaches, Associated Press

DB Malachi Moore

Second-team All-SEC: Coaches, Associated Press

Freshman All-SEC: Coaches

K Will Reichard

Second-team All-American: Sporting News

OC Steve Sarkisian

Broyles Award winner. Given to the nation's best assistant coach.