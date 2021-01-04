Alabama football awards tracker: Mac Jones wins Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award
Alabama's historic 2020 season has already earned it an SEC championship and may end with another national championship. Many of its players will reap individual awards as they go.
Here are the individual accolades won by UA's players:
QB Mac Jones
Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Trophy Winner. He is just the third UA quarterback to win the award, given to the nation's best upperclassman quarterback, after Jay Barker (1994) and AJ McCarron (2013).
First-team All-American: Associated Press, Sporting News, The Athletic
First-team All-SEC: Coaches, Associated Press
RB Najee Harris
First-team All-American: Associated Press, Sporting News
Second-team All-American: The Athletic
First-team All-SEC: Coaches, Associated Press
WR DeVonta Smith
Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year
SEC Offensive Player of the Year, coaches and Associated Press
First-team All-American: Associated Press, Sporting News, The Athletic
First-team All-SEC: Coaches, Associated Press
WR Jaylen Waddle
Second-Team All-SEC: Coaches (as return specialist),
OL Alex Leatherwood
SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy. Shared with Landon Dickerson.
First-team All-American: Associated Press, Sporting News, The Athletic
First-team All-SEC: Coaches, Associated Press
OL Deonte Brown
First-team All-SEC: Coaches
Second-team All-SEC: Associated Press
OL Javion Cohen
Freshman All-SEC: Coaches
C Landon Dickerson
SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy. Shared with Alex Leatherwood.
First-team All-American: Associated Press, Sporting News
Second-team All-American: The Athletic
First-team All-SEC: Coaches, Associated Press
DL Christian Barmore
Third-team All-American: Associated Press
First-team All-SEC: Coaches, Associated Press
LB Dylan Moses
Third-team All-American: Associated Press
First-team All-SEC: Coaches,
LB Christopher Allen
Second-team All-SEC: Coaches
LB Will Anderson Jr.
Second-team All-SEC: Associated Press
Freshman All-SEC: Coaches
CB Patrick Surtain II
SEC Defensive Player of the Year, coaches and Associated Press
First-team All-American: Associated Press, Sporting News, The Athletic
First-team All-SEC: Coaches, Associated Press
DB Malachi Moore
Second-team All-SEC: Coaches, Associated Press
Freshman All-SEC: Coaches
K Will Reichard
Second-team All-American: Sporting News
OC Steve Sarkisian
Broyles Award winner. Given to the nation's best assistant coach.