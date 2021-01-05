How to watch: Alabama football's Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith finalists for Heisman Trophy

Based on the selection of finalists, Alabama has a 50% chance of adding a third Heisman Trophy winner to its history on Tuesday.

The Heisman Trophy will be awarded Tuesday evening in a virtual ceremony televised by ESPN. UA quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith are finalists alongside Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. The one-hour show starts at 6 p.m. CT.

TIDE UNSTOPPABLE:Commemorate Alabama’s run to the 2021 College Football Playoff final with our new book

The ceremony is typically held in New York, but ESPN’s Chris Fowler will host a virtual ceremony from its Bristol, Connecticut, studios due to COVID-19 precautions. The four finalists and previous Heisman winners will appear virtually.

More:Alabama’s Steve Sarkisian wins Broyles Award as nation’s top assistant coach

The Heisman Trust already released down ballot voting results, revealing UA running back Najee Harris finished fifth ahead of Iowa State running back Breece Hall, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, in that order, to round out the top 10.

The exact voting results for the four finalists will be revealed in the hourlong ESPN program in which it announces the winner.

Reach Brett Hudson at 205-722-0196 or bhudson@tuscaloosanews.com or via Twitter, @Brett_Hudson