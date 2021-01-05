Jaylen Waddle expected to return to Alabama football practice field

Jaylen Waddle is expected to return to the practice field Tuesday, according to sources familiar with Waddle’s situation. The news was first reported by AL.com.

Waddle has been out since the opening kickoff of the Tennessee game with an ankle injury, meaning UA has played all but one play of its last eight games without him. Before the injury, Waddle was averaging five receptions and 111.4 yards per game, scoring four times in five games.

In Waddle’s absence, DeVonta Smith became a Heisman Trophy favorite and took on some punt return responsibilities. Several kick return experiments tried and failed before UA settled on tight end Jahleel Billingsley in the postseason.

