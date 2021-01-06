Everything Alabama football players, coaches said about Jaylen Waddle's return to practice

Jaylen Waddle's return to the practice field on Tuesday heightened hopes that the Alabama wide receiver would make a triumphant return from his ankle injury in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday against Ohio State.

Here is everything UA coaches and players had to say about Waddle since his return to the practice field on Tuesday.

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian

"He was back out at practice yesterday. We'll see where it goes from here. Clearly we've got about a week or so until the game, so probably a better question for Coach Saban, but yes, he was back at practice yesterday."

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith

"It's amazing just to see him recover. I'm glad that he's recovering well and that everything is just going as planned. I think he's getting back into it. Of course he's going to take some time just for him to get back comfortable with everything, but he looks good to me."

Asked if he thought Waddle had a chance to play on Monday, DeVonta Smith said, "No comment."

Alabama receiver John Metchie III

"Waddle has looked good. He's been doing a lot of treatment. He's been on top of everything, and I feel like that's that. Him coming back, as to him coming back, I think everyone knows what he brings and what that brings when he's on the field to the defense, how they look at that, how dynamic our offense is. So I feel like everyone kind of knows what he brings to the table.'

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones

"Yeah, he actually looked really good, but I don't know if I can answer that question properly because you've got to ask Coach Saban and the training staff. But he's worked really hard in his rehab, and we'll see what happens."

Reach Brett Hudson at 205-722-0196 or bhudson@tuscaloosanews.com or via Twitter, @Brett_Hudson