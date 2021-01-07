College Football Awards: Alabama lineman Alex Leatherwood wins the Outland Trophy

Alabama came into Thursday night's College Football Awards. Here's how the Crimson Tide fared:

Mac Jones wins the O'Brien

Mac Jones has now claimed both of college football's major quarterbacking awards, adding the Davey O'Brien Award to his Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Jones won the O'Brien over Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask.

Jones has already set the Alabama single-season passing yards record with 4,036, adding 36 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He's completed 77% of his passes.

He's the first UA quarterback to ever win the award.

Alex Leatherwood claims Outland

Tackle Alex Leatherwood has won the Outland Trophy, given to the nation's best lineman. He won it over fellow finalists Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame) and Daviyon Nixon (Iowa).

Leatherwood is the second UA player to win it in the last three years, after Quinnen Williams won it in 2018. He's the first UA offensive lineman to win it since Cam Robinson in 2016.

Leatherwood was part of a UA offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's best offensive line as a unit, as opposed to individuals.

Reichard misses on the Groza

Miami's Jose Borregales took the Lou Groza award, keeping Alabama's Will Reichard from becoming UA's first winner of the trophy given to the nation's best place kicker.

Reichard has not missed a kick this season, making all 13 field goals and all 77 extra points. Four of his 13 field goals have come from 40 yards or more, one from more than 50 yards.

Smith wins the Biletnikoff

DeVonta Smith added to his Heisman Trophy with the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's best pass catcher. The other two finalists also hailed from the SEC: Ole Miss' Elijah Moore and Florida's Kyle Pitts.

This season, Smith broke the school and SEC record for career receiving touchdowns and the school record for career receiving yards. He is close to claiming the SEC record for career receiving yards as well as the school and SEC records for career receiving yards.

Smith enters Monday's national championship game with 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Smith is the second UA player to win the award in the last three years (Jerry Jeudy, 2018) and third in the last seven years (Amari Cooper, 2014).

