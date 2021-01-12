Alabama football report card: Crimson Tide aces Ohio State to win national championship

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — For the third consecutive season, the College Football Playoff national championship game was a blowout. This time, it was Alabama football doing the beating, casting Ohio State away, 52-24.

Here’s how we graded the Crimson Tide's performance in Hard Rock Stadium.

Offense: A+

Scoring seven touchdowns on your first 10 possessions will overwhelm even the best of competition, including the Buckeyes. Alabama's early scores were of both passing and rushing excellence.

Defense: A-

It rose to the big occasions, stopping Ohio State on eight of its 14 third downs and both of its fourth downs. It didn’t need many stops to secure a win, and it got more than enough.

Special teams: A

There was little opportunity in this aspect of the game — the Crimson Tide made its only field goal (from 20 yards), converted seven of seven PATs and punted only twice — but the little that came was executed well.

Coaching: A

Steve Sarkisian’s swan song with the Crimson Tide might have been his most impressive outing as its offensive coordinator, and it was supported by a situationally strong defense completing a redemptive story arc.

Overall: A+

The win — granting UA its sixth national championship of the Nick Saban era — was greater than the sum of its parts, for the history it accomplished.

