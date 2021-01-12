Live updates | Alabama looks to win 6th national title under Nick Saban

No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State meet in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, televised on ESPN. It is the first meeting between the two since their semifinal game in the first ever College Football Playoff in 2014, a game Ohio State won on the way to the national championship.

Here are live updates from the game:

MOBILE USERS: Click here if you cannot see the live updates below