Alabama football reserve defensive back Eddie Smith entering transfer portal

Alabama football sophomore defensive back Eddie Smith has announced he is entering the transfer portal.

Smith was a reserve defensive back for the 2020 Crimson Tide who did not record a tackle. UA did not have a senior in its safety group in 2020, making a path to playing time in 2021 for Smith difficult to project.

UA is returning all three players who started at deep safety this season — full-time starter Jordan Battle plus Daniel Wright and DeMarcco Hellams, who alternated starting alongside Battle — and adds four-star prospect Kaine Williams in its 2021 recruiting class.

Smith came to UA as a three-star prospect from Salmen High School in Slidell, Louisiana. The former TCU commit chose UA over Mississippi State and Tennessee, among others.

