Alabama football reserve defensive back Eddie Smith entering transfer portal

Brett Hudson
Tide Sports

Alabama football sophomore defensive back Eddie Smith has announced he is entering the transfer portal.

Smith was a reserve defensive back for the 2020 Crimson Tide who did not record a tackle. UA did not have a senior in its safety group in 2020, making a path to playing time in 2021 for Smith difficult to project.

UA is returning all three players who started at deep safety this season — full-time starter Jordan Battle plus Daniel Wright and DeMarcco Hellams, who alternated starting alongside Battle — and adds four-star prospect Kaine Williams in its 2021 recruiting class.

Smith came to UA as a three-star prospect from Salmen High School in Slidell, Louisiana. The former TCU commit chose UA over Mississippi State and Tennessee, among others.

