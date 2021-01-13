What Nick Saban said about potential Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien

Alabama football coach Nick Saban was complimentary of Bill O'Brien, reportedly a leading candidate to replace Steve Sarkisian as UA's offensive coordinator, in a media availability leading up to the Bryant Award ceremony on Wednesday.

Saban is one of eight finalists for the award.

"Based on the body of work up until (becoming GM), I think he's an outstanding coach and a really good person," Saban said, according to Brandon Kyle Scott of SportsRadio 610 in Houston. "He's got a good family and I think he'll do a good job with our players here."

O'Brien was fired by the Houston Texans after an 0-4 start this season. He went 52-48 as the Texans' coach, making the playoffs four times in seven seasons.

"I think he really did a good job in Houston when he was the head coach. I think when he became the GM, things didn't go exactly how he would've like having both roles," Saban said. "I know how difficult it is to do both, probably impossible."

