Report: Kyle Flood leaving Alabama football, joining Steve Sarkisian's staff at Texas

Kyle Flood’s time with Alabama football lasted all of two seasons.

Flood is reportedly following former UA offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian to Texas. Sarkisian will be the head coach while Flood coaches the offensive line and holds the title of offensive coordinator.

Flood’s final season at UA saw his unit win the Joe Moore Award for the best offensive line in the nation, while Alex Leatherwood won the Outland Trophy and Landon Dickerson won the Rimington Award. In both of his seasons at UA, Flood had to navigate absences: missing Deonte Brown for the first four games of the 2019 season and missing Dickerson for the College Football Playoff this season.

Unlike many positions, the offensive line role has been one of relative continuity for UA. Flood was hired after three seasons of Brent Key, who was hired after three seasons of Mario Cristobal.

