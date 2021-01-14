Alabama football kicker Joseph Bulovas enters transfer portal

Alabama football placekicker Joseph Bulovas has entered the transfer portal, as first reported by BamaOnLine.

Bulovas was UA's starting placekicker in 2018 and 2019, making 22 of his 29 field goals over those two seasons and 134 of his 142 extra points. In making 75 extra points in 2018, he set a school record that was broken by Will Reichard this season.

Reichard took complete ownership of kicking duties this season as a sophomore, making all 84 extra points and all 14 field goals.

Although the overall statistics are respectable, Bulovas' UA tenure is marred by crucial misses, such as the field goal off the upright at the end of the 2019 Iron Bowl that could have tied the game.

