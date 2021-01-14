Inside linebacker Dylan Moses leaving Alabama football to enter NFL Draft
Brett Hudson
Tide Sports
Alabama football linebacker Dylan Moses joined four of his teammates in declaring for the NFL Draft on Thursday.
Moses returned for the 2020 season after a season-ending knee injury in 2019. He led the 2020 team in tackles with 80 and finished tied for fifth with 6½ tackles for loss, in addition to leading all linebackers with three pass breakups.
Moses previously detailed on Instagram how he played through pain in the 2020 season, playing on a knee that wasn't completely healed from the surgery.
