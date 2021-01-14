Alabama football offseason player tracker: Who is staying for 2021, who is leaving?

This is an offseason unlike any other in terms of roster management: college football teams are not guaranteed to lose all of their seniors. Some can elect to return, taking advantage of the NCAA's COVID-19 eligibility waiver.

Here is a running list of Alabama players who have elected to return or leave the team.

Seniors/draft-eligible electing to return for 2021

Redshirt junior defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis. Seventh on the team with five tackles for a loss, tied for fifth with three quarterback hurries.

Seniors electing to leave

Offensive lineman Deonte Brown, two-year starter at guard.

Early entrants to the 2021 NFL Draft

Quarterback Mac Jones. School record-holder for single-season passing yards.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Led the nation in punt return yardage in 2019.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore. Seven tackles for loss in the final six games of 2020.

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Top 10 in school history in career pass breakups.

Transferred out

Outside linebacker Kevin Harris II to Georgia Tech.

Defensive lineman Ishmael Sopsher to USC.

Defensive back Eddie Smith, destination to be determined.

Kicker Joseph Bulovas, destination to be determined.

Transferred in

None to date.

