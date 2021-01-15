Alabama football offensive lineman Chris Owens returning for second senior season in 2021

Alabama football offensive lineman Chris Owens is taking advantage of the NCAA's COVID-19 eligibility waiver, returning for a second senior season in 2021.

Owens was UA's most valuable backup on the offensive line in 2020, filling in for Evan Neal at right tackle against Arkansas and for both College Football Playoff games at center.

Owens also started five games at center in 2019 before an injury forced him out of the lineup, never to return as the starting center. He finished that season playing some as a tight end in specialty packages.

Owens' return saves UA from being overly inexperienced on its offensive line. It had three senior starters on the unit — center Landon Dickerson, guard Deonte Brown and tackle Alex Leatherwood. Those seniors, like Owens, are eligible to come back, but Brown has already signed an agent and Leatherwood is widely projected as a first-round pick.

Reach Brett Hudson at 205-722-0196 or bhudson@tuscaloosanews.com or via Twitter, @Brett_Hudson