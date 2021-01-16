Reports: Charles Huff leaving Alabama football to be Marshall head coach

Alabama football is back in the market for a running backs coach.

Charles Huff is going to be the head coach at Marshall after two years as Alabama’s running backs coach and associate head coach, according to multiple reports.

He came to UA after one year as Mississippi State’s running backs coach and run game coordinator. He was Penn State’s running backs coach for four seasons before that.

The running backs coach had been a position of stability for Alabama coach Nick Saban. Burton Burns held it from Saban’s beginning in 2007 through 2017, when he transitioned to the off-field role of assistant athletics director for football. Joe Pannunzio held the position in 2018, but is now the director of team development for the Philadelphia Eagles. Huff was hired to replace Pannunzio.

Huff was a candidate for the Akron head coaching job before the 2019 season, when the Zips hired Tom Arth. Huff reportedly interviewed and chose to stay with Mississippi State, but a month later made his move to UA.

