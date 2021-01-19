Alabama football: Mac Jones in Mobile, to play in Senior Bowl

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — named the Manning Award winner on Monday — will participate in Senior Bowl festivities and play in the game, as confirmed by the Senior Bowl Tuesday morning. The news comes a few days after wide receiver DeVonta Smith committed to being in Mobile for the week, but not playing in the game after a finger injury in the national championship game.

Jones will join former UA teammates Deonte Brown, Alex Leatherwood and Thomas Fletcher in the game.

Jones' presence in Mobile could help boost his draft stock in what is a crowded class for quarterbacks. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is widely projected as the No. 1 overall pick to Jacksonville and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields may not go far behind him, but Jones is in the company of Zach Wilson (BYU) and Trey Lance (North Dakota State) as a candidate for the third quarterback off the board.

