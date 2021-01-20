Alabama football tight end Miller Forristall will not return for 2021, second senior season

After two seasons of being Alabama’s most targeted tight end, Miller Forristall is entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

Forristall caught 23 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown in 2020, a season after he accounted for nearly all of UA’s receiving statistics by tight ends in 2019. For his career, Forristall caught 44 passes for 505 yards and five touchdowns. The NCAA's COVID-19 eligibility waiver enabled him to return to UA for a second senior season in 2021 if he so chose.

UA coach Nick Saban praised Forristall, a quarterback for most of his high school career, for his development as a blocker.

Forristall became engaged to former UA soccer player Abby Lutzenkirchen during the season, the younger sister of former Auburn tight end Philip Lutzenkirchen.

Forristall’s departure creates even more opportunity for Jahleel Billingsley, who broke out in the second half of the season to end with 18 catches for 287 yards and three touchdowns. UA will also welcome two tight ends to the team over the offseason, 2021 signee Robbie Ouzts and 2020 signee Caden Clark, who took a greyshirt to recover from a knee injury. Alabama also has Cameron Latu, Major Tennison and Melvin Billingsley at the position.

