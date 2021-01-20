Reports: Doug Marrone joining Alabama football as offensive line coach

Alabama is once again pulling from the NFL ranks to fill a vacancy on its offensive staff.

Multiple reports state Doug Marrone, most recently the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, is returning to the college ranks to become Alabama's offensive line coach. It is Marrone's first college job since his time as Syracuse's head coach from 2009-2012; he since had two years as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills and four leading the Jaguars.

Marrone last coached in the SEC in 2000 and 2001, when he was Georgia's offensive line coach and Tennessee's offensive line and tight ends coach, respectively. With the exception of the 2009 through 2012 seasons at Syracuse, Marrone has spent every season since 2001 in the NFL.

Marrone is joining former NFL head coach Bill O'Brien on UA's new offensive staff, reportedly taking over as offensive coordinator. UA still has offensive vacancies at running backs coach and tight ends coach/special teams coordinator.

