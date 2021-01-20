Najee Harris joins growing list of Alabama football players in Senior Bowl

Days after both wide receiver DeVonta Smith and quarterback Mac Jones committed to being in Mobile for the Senior Bowl, Alabama running back Najee Harris made the same choice.

Harris joins Jones, long snapper Thomas Fletcher and offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Deonte Brown as UA participants in the game. Smith will be in Mobile for interviews and meetings with franchises but will not play in the game after a finger injury suffered in the national championship game.

Harris returned to UA for 2020 in hopes of becoming a first-round NFL Draft pick, which might be helped by an appearance in the Senior Bowl. Only one running back was taken in the first round in each of the past two drafts.

Harris would have to beat out Clemson's Travis Etienne and Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard, among others, to be the first ballcarrier off the board.

