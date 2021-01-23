Report: Alabama football looking to North Carolina's Robert Gillespie as next running backs coach

Robert Gillespie is in line to become Alabama's running backs coach to replace Charles Huff, according to Yahoo's Pete Thamel.

Gillespie has spent the last three seasons as North Carolina's running backs coach, the first year under Larry Fedora before Mack Brown retained him for the last two seasons. In the last two seasons, North Carolina running back Michael Carter has run for 1,003 and 1,245 yards, respectively, and Gillespie's position group produced a second 1,000-yard rusher in 2020: Javonte Williams running for 1,140.

Gillespie has recent SEC experience as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator for Tennessee from 2013-2017.

