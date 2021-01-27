Alabama football schedule 2021: Here’s every matchup for Crimson Tide
Brett Hudson
The Tuscaloosa News
The SEC announced Alabama football’s 2021 schedule on Wednesday on SEC Network. Here’s the full list of games for the Crimson Tide:
- Sept. 4: Miami (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Sept. 11: Mercer
- Sept. 18: at Florida
- Sept. 25: Southern Miss
- Oct. 2: Ole Miss
- Oct. 9: at Texas A&M
- Oct. 16: at Mississippi State
- Oct. 23: Tennessee
- Oct. 30: Open
- Nov. 6: LSU
- Nov. 13: New Mexico State
- Nov. 20: Arkansas
- Nov. 27: at Auburn
- Dec. 4: SEC Championship Game
