Alabama football schedule 2021: Here’s every matchup for Crimson Tide

The SEC announced Alabama football’s 2021 schedule on Wednesday on SEC Network. Here’s the full list of games for the Crimson Tide:

Sept. 4: Miami (Atlanta, Georgia)

Sept. 11: Mercer

Sept. 18: at Florida

Sept. 25: Southern Miss

Oct. 2: Ole Miss

Oct. 9: at Texas A&M

Oct. 16: at Mississippi State

Oct. 23: Tennessee

Oct. 30: Open

Nov. 6: LSU

Nov. 13: New Mexico State

Nov. 20: Arkansas

Nov. 27: at Auburn

Dec. 4: SEC Championship Game

