Mike Stoops leaves Alabama football analyst role to become FAU defensive coordinator

Alabama's analyst corps has taken another hit, as Mike Stoops was named Florida Atlantic's defensive coordinator.

Stoops was an analyst at UA for two seasons, after 18 seasons as Oklahoma's defensive coordinator, from 1999-2003 and 2012-18. From 2004-11, he was the coach at Arizona.

UA has also lost analysts Butch Jones (head coach, Arkansas State), Charlie Strong (Jacksonville Jaguars assistant coach), Major Applewhite (offensive coordinator, South Alabama), Andy Kwon (tight ends coach, Arkansas State) and AJ Milwee (quarterbacks coach, Texas). This is on top of four offensive assistants leaving UA, three to Texas (offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, offensive line coach Kyle Flood and tight ends coach Jeff Banks) and running backs coach Charles Huff to be the head coach of Marshall.

UA has announced Bill O'Brien as Sarkisian's replacement and Doug Marrone as Flood's replacement. Reports have Alabama hiring Robert Gillespie to replace Huff and Jay Graham to replace Banks.

UA has yet to make a prominent analyst hire this offseason. It typically takes recent head coaches or coordinators looking for work while their next coordinator or head-coaching opportunity comes up, as was the case for Jones, Strong and now Stoops. Former Texas A&M and Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin would fit the mold, as would former Texas coach Tom Herman and former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, among others.

